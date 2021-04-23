Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

FMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.80.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $80.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.15. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $81.45. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.53, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.