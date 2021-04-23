Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $2.30 Million in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,440 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,204 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,719,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 101,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,683 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,938 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In related news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,885.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.17.

NXPI opened at $196.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $87.57 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.