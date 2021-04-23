Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 121 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 29,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $3,530,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,930 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,629 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $149.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.88. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.22.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

