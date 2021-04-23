Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 3,385 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,677,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,011,000 after purchasing an additional 25,058 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 93,733 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of CGI by 510.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of CGI by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,880,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,370,000 after acquiring an additional 83,430 shares during the period. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GIB opened at $85.34 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.60 and a 1-year high of $87.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.95.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

