Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,361 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Canon by 592.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Canon by 75.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Canon during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Canon during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Canon by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 13,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAJ opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. Canon Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $24.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Canon had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

