Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $10,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,482,000 after acquiring an additional 792,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after purchasing an additional 987,581 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $669,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,723,000 after acquiring an additional 263,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,637 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.17.

In other Crown Castle International news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CCI traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.98. The stock had a trading volume of 23,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,415. The stock has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a PE ratio of 116.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.76. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $185.97.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.