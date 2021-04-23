Crown Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Crown in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.63. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Crown’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

Shares of CCK opened at $107.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $111.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 539.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 23,861 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 777,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,877,000 after purchasing an additional 353,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the third quarter worth about $813,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

