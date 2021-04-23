Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Increased to $132.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Get Crown alerts:

CCK traded up $1.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.01. 6,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,206. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.33 and its 200 day moving average is $95.67. Crown has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $111.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Crown announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Crown by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Crown by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.