Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.21

Shares of Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as low as C$0.20. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.58 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91.

Get Crown Point Energy alerts:

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.39 million for the quarter.

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 100,907 acres located in the northern portion of the NeuquÃ©n Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.