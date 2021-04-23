CryptoFlow Market Capitalization Achieves $510,741.31 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $510,741.31 and $2,205.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoFlow has traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00062472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.96 or 0.00267952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004049 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00025164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,550.25 or 1.00360589 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.76 or 0.00636819 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $515.50 or 0.01023462 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.