Cryptopay (CPAY) Achieves Market Cap of $3.57 Million

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. One Cryptopay coin can currently be bought for $0.0521 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and $260.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00067185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00018389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00092440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.23 or 0.00683351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,103.41 or 0.08266013 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00050405 BTC.

Cryptopay Coin Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

