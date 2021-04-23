Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth $16,839,000. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,686,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,967,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 641,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,045,000 after acquiring an additional 87,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.95. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $31.24 and a 52-week high of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BK. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,468.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

