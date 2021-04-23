Cullinan Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.2% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $20,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS opened at $182.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $331.76 billion, a PE ratio of -114.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.92. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 864,487 shares of company stock valued at $162,744,151 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.