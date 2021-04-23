Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 101,000 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 93.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,000 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in MetLife by 3.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,551,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,706,000 after acquiring an additional 45,935 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 17.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $61.90 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $63.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MET. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

