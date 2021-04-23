Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 19,700 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 40,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.27.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $187.05 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

