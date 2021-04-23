Cullinan Associates Inc. Trims Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,065 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $156.00 price target (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.32.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $167.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.30 and a 200 day moving average of $143.66. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.82 and a 1 year high of $168.51.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

