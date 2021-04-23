Cumberland Advisors Inc. Acquires 16,800 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 126.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $4,769,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 37.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth $841,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.64. 125,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,091,600. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

OXY has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

