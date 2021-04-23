Cumberland Advisors Inc. Has $2.85 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. General Electric makes up 0.7% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $709,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 32,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 15,815 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 37,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $13.58. 386,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,647,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $119.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.92.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

