Cumberland Advisors Inc. Sells 3,985 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF accounts for 2.1% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $8,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the first quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,925. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.34. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.53.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

