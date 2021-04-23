Curate Hits Market Cap of $36.39 Million (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Curate has a total market capitalization of $36.39 million and approximately $7.62 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Curate has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar. One Curate coin can now be purchased for about $5.95 or 0.00012000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00067256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00018688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00092270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $336.31 or 0.00678021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.94 or 0.08126636 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00050519 BTC.

Curate Profile

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,989 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . The official website for Curate is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

