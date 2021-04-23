CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $21.54 on Friday. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

