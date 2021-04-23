CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective increased by Truist Securities from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.31.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $76.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.98 and a 200-day moving average of $69.80. The company has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $77.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Insiders have sold 480,469 shares of company stock worth $35,954,512 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

