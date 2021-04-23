D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $96.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

