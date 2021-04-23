DA Davidson Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Ultra Clean in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s FY2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $369.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.40 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Shares of UCTT opened at $52.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $65.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 764.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $458,077.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

