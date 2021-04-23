DA Davidson Comments on Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.44 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.77. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.53. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,464.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $134,384.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,061.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,486 shares of company stock worth $8,013,834. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at $4,171,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 725,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,190,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth about $487,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

