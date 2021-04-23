DA Davidson Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.57.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $74.49 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $77.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 241,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after buying an additional 41,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,243,000 after buying an additional 147,366 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after buying an additional 25,612 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,559,000 after purchasing an additional 75,974 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $177,168.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $175,224.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,900 shares of company stock worth $995,156. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.