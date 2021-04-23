DA Davidson Increases Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Price Target to $215.00

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.22% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.33.

Shares of VMI stock traded up $6.52 on Friday, reaching $239.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,107. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.16. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $98.00 and a 1 year high of $251.63.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total transaction of $4,154,287.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,244,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total value of $32,132.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,674 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 15.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 22,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

