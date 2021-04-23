DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI)

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $19.50 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on FGBI. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $17.52 on Monday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.49.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.76). First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.35%. As a group, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.