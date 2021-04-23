Dana Incorporated (DAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Dana has decreased its dividend by 58.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dana has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dana to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

DAN stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,218. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45. Dana has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -535.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Dana will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

