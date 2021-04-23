Dana (NYSE:DAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.56

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.56 and last traded at $27.46, with a volume of 1230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DAN shares. Barclays raised Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -535.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weber Alan W grew its stake in Dana by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,253,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,318,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Dana by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 487,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dana by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 465,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Dana by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 347,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Dana by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 250,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 115,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

