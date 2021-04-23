Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Raised by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.67.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $6.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $259.49. 76,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,590. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $155.61 and a 1-year high of $256.10. The firm has a market cap of $185.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 19.00%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

