Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.85 EPS

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $256.06. 14,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,590. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher has a one year low of $155.61 and a one year high of $256.10.

Get Danaher alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.