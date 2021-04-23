Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.
Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $252.92 on Friday. Danaher has a 1 year low of $155.61 and a 1 year high of $256.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.91.
In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Danaher by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.
