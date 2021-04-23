Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.77 ($71.49).

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of BN stock opened at €59.68 ($70.21) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.78. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.