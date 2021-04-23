Daren Shaw Sells 1,625 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Daren Shaw sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $143,211.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,704.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daren Shaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,465.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $50,500.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Daren Shaw sold 875 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $74,541.25.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.41 and a 200-day moving average of $77.82. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

ENSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

