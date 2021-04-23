Datawallet (DXT) Market Cap Reaches $258,112.74

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Datawallet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Datawallet has a total market capitalization of $258,112.74 and $13,502.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datawallet has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datawallet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00066495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00018472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00091895 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.69 or 0.00682916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00052396 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.68 or 0.08141605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet (DXT) is a coin. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 coins. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataWallet is a decentralized Customer-to-Business data exchange to allow users to control and monetize their data for DataWallet tokens (DXT). “

Datawallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.