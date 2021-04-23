David J. Mauro Sells 25,000 Shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $772,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.81. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $95.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 920.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after buying an additional 574,683 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,229,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,907,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,484,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

PRLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

