Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) Market Capitalization Hits $518,488.02

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $518,488.02 and $5,292.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Decentralized Machine Learning

Decentralized Machine Learning is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com . The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

