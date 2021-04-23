Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $425.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $327.95.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE opened at $368.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $370.02 and a 200 day moving average of $297.72. The company has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $117.85 and a 12 month high of $392.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,398,918,000 after buying an additional 292,485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,464,031,000 after purchasing an additional 253,994 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,240,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,714,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $999,509,000 after buying an additional 22,735 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.