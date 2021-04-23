Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Barclays

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DHER. Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €140.17 ($164.90).

ETR DHER traded up €1.30 ($1.53) during trading on Thursday, reaching €128.15 ($150.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €113.12 and a 200 day moving average price of €113.68. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €67.96 ($79.95) and a 12 month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Analyst Recommendations for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.