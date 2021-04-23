Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DHER. Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €140.17 ($164.90).

ETR DHER traded up €1.30 ($1.53) during trading on Thursday, reaching €128.15 ($150.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €113.12 and a 200 day moving average price of €113.68. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €67.96 ($79.95) and a 12 month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.36.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

