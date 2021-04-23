Deltec Asset Management LLC Invests $5.04 Million in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,750 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,609 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $523,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $440,593,000 after purchasing an additional 139,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $33,085,710. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.63.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.26. The stock had a trading volume of 23,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,198. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $103.40 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $275.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.53. The company has a market cap of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

