Deltec Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Chevron by 2.8% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.60. 175,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,904,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.