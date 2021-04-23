Deltec Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after buying an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NIKE by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NIKE by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,241,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE NKE traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.98. The company had a trading volume of 199,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,435,730. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $205.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.40 and its 200-day moving average is $135.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.