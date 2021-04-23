Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 102,782 Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,782 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XERS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 15,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.92. 15,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,260. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market cap of $234.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%. The business had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $40,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,073.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

