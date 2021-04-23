Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 7,293,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,076,228,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,077,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,651,273,000 after buying an additional 67,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after buying an additional 1,075,930 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cascend Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $12.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $606.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,562,112. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $545.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.23. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $280.60 and a 12-month high of $648.57. The firm has a market cap of $377.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.