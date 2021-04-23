Deltec Asset Management LLC Takes $2.04 Million Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,324,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,924,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,787,000 after purchasing an additional 698,027 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,875 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,070,000 after purchasing an additional 228,269 shares during the period.

TCOM stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.66. The stock had a trading volume of 56,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065,144. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average of $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

