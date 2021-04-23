Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Demant A/S is engaged in the healthcare industry. It develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. The company’s business area consists of Hearing Devices, Hearing Implants, Diagnostic Instruments and Personal Communication. Demant A/S, formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S, is based in Smorum, Denmark. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Demant A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of WILYY stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. Demant A/S has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average is $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

