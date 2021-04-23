Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will report $78.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.20 million. Denny’s reported sales of $96.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year sales of $373.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $362.51 million to $395.19 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $428.12 million, with estimates ranging from $413.30 million to $450.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.50 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%.

DENN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

In other Denny’s news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $65,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,782.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $372,687.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,786.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Denny’s by 1,715.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 13,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s stock opened at $17.69 on Friday. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 110.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

