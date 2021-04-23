Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives $17.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DENN shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Denny’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

In other Denny’s news, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $372,687.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,786.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $65,373.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 52,750 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Denny’s by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 458,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 86,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 311,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,127. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.57, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $20.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denny’s will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

