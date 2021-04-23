DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DermTech Inc. markets and develops products which facilitate early detection of skin cancers, assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. DermTech Inc., formerly known as Constellation Alpha Capital Corp., is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Get DermTech alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.70. DermTech has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DermTech will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,773 shares in the company, valued at $25,522,820.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $144,415.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,761 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DermTech by 74.8% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of DermTech by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DermTech (DMTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.